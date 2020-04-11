Iran’s Judiciary Chief calls Gaza “World’s biggest prison”

On Friday, Iran Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sayyed Ebrahim Raeisi while in a conversation with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, named Gaza as the biggest prison in the world.

Raeisi said that no Muslim or liberal-minded person can tolerate that Palestine is surrounded by occupiers. The oppressed Muslim people of Gaza are living in a bad condition, and what makes us more worried than ever is the threat of their lives by the outbreak of the wicked coronavirus

About 5800 Palestenians including over 200 women and children are jailed by the Zionists, he added.

Raisi described the Israeli regime’s behavior as “crime against humanity”, referring to the death of medical facilities in Palestine under the restrictions imposed by the Zionists.

“The siege of Gaza shows that the political interest of the oppressive system has priority over human right” Tehran Times

He also criticized the silence of international bodies and organizations toward Palestine’s situation and the cruelty of the Israeli regime, in particular under the conditions that the deadly coronavirus is a big threat to the lives of Palestinians.

He, elsewhere, addressed the martyrdom of Iranian top General Qassem Suleimani by the direct order of US President Trump, saying that assassination of the leaders of the Resistance Axis will only lead to further strengthening of the resistance.

General Soleimani was recognized internationally as a legendary commander and many Iranian sees him as a selfless hero fighting Iran’s enemies.

Haniyeh, denounced the US cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation and stressed the need for the removal of illegal sanctions.

On April 6, Human Rights Watch (HRW) called on the US to ease economic sanctions on Iran and ensure the country has access to essential humanitarian resources during the pandemic.

Iran is among the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus. The outbreak has infected more than 68,000 people and killed over 4,200 in Iran.

