Iran’s supreme leader denounces UAE’s recognition of Israel

Khamenei said the treachery was committed against the entire Islamic world and the Palestinians.

By Mansoor Updated: 1st September 2020 3:02 pm IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Photo: AFP

Tehran: Iran’s supreme leader has called the United Arab Emirates’ recognition of Israel treason that will not last for long”, the state media in Iran reported on Tuesday.

The comments by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei come just as a joint US-Israeli delegation wrapped up a trip to Abu Dhabi on the first Israeli commercial air flight between the nations.

Khamenei said the treachery was committed against the entire Islamic world and the Palestinians.

READ:  US, Israel and UAE'S joint accord towards 'prosperous Middle East'

Both Israel and the UAE view Iran with suspicion.

Source: PTI
Categories
Middle East
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close