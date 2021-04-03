Iraq baby with three penises is the first human born with rare condition

Iraq: A baby boy in Iraq is claimed by the doctors as the first child ever to be born with three penises.

This rare condition is known as Human triphallia in which someone is born with three penises. It is recorded worldwide that one in every six million boys are born with more than one penis; there have been more than 100 cases of diaphallia, a person with two penises, according to dailymail.com.

But the reports published by the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports state that the baby boy born in Duhok, Iraq is the first to have triphallia.

According to the Daily Mail, a similar case was reported in 2015 in Uttar Pradesh, India where the boy was claimed to have two penises and one ‘soft, bony mass’ but could not verify the story because it was never mentioned in any medical journal.

In the case from Iraq, the story of the baby’s strange deformity was first published last year about the surgery of a baby boy with triphallia. The surgery happened due to the swelling in the baby’s scrotum and also of the fact that only one was penis was functional. Urologists found neither of the extra penises had a urethra, nor the tube that urine passes through, and decided surgery was the best option.

The medical journal, written by Shakir Saleem Jabali and Ayad Ahmed Mohammed in Iraq stated, “To the best of our knowledge, this is the first reported case with three penises or triphallia. No similar case is present in literature in human beings.”

This condition is stated to involve other type of abnormalities which also includes being born with two scrotum or anuses.