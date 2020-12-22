Iraq PM confirms arrest of Baghdad Green Zone attack suspects

Baghdad, Dec 22 : Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has confirmed the arrest of several suspects for the latest attack on the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad.

“The attack on the Green Zone on Sunday is a cowardly terrorist act,” Xinhua news agency quoted al-Kadhimi as saying on Monday in a statement.

“We had arrested a group of suspects who attacked the Green Zone with rockets,” the Prime Minister said, adding that the rockets hit Iraqis and caused damage and injuries, without giving the exact number of the arrested suspects.

“We will not accept any attack on diplomatic missions,” al-Kadhimi said.

He added that officials who were responsible for the security of the area from which the rockets were launched have also been arrested.

On Sunday, the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said that the Green Zone was attacked with eight rockets, injuring an Iraqi soldier and causing damage to residential buildings.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Green Zone, a heavily fortified zone in the centre of the Iraqi capital, houses military bases, as well as the US Embassy.

The area have been frequently targeted by mortar and rocket attacks.

