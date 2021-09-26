Iraq rejects calls for normalising ties with Israel

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 26th September 2021 12:42 pm IST
Baghdad: The Iraqi government has declared its rejection of local calls for normalisation of relations with Israel as such a move is “prohibited by the Iraqi laws”.

A statement by the media office of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi confirmed that “the concept of normalisation is constitutionally, legally, and politically rejected in the Iraqi state, and that the government clearly expressed Iraq’s firm position in support of the Palestinian right in establishing an independent state with al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital”, reports Xinhua news agency.

The government’s statement came in response to what it alleged the “illegal meeting raising the slogan of normalization with Israel” held by some Iraqi tribal figures in Erbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan.

“The government confirms that the meeting does not represent the Iraqi cities and their people while only represent the positions of those who participated in the meeting,” the statement added.

On Friday, hundreds of Iraqi individuals from several Iraqi provinces held a meeting in Erbil, calling on Iraq to join the Abraham Accords and establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

