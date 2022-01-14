Iraqi court suspends newly-elected Parliament speaker

Under the court's decision, Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi and his two deputies, Hakim al-Zamili and Shakhwan Abdullah Ahmed, are suspended until the two lawsuits are resolved.

14th January 2022
Baghdad: The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court has suspended the newly-elected Parliament Speaker and two deputies over lawsuits filed by lawmakers.

The court move came at the request of two lawmakers, Basim Khashan and Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, who claimed legal and unconstitutional violations during the first session of Parliament on January 9, reports Xinhua news agency.

On January 9, the Iraqi Parliament held the first session of its fifth legislative term under the chairmanship of the eldest MP Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, but the session was interrupted amid heated debate and chaos.

The Iraqi Parliamentary elections, originally scheduled for 2022, were held on October 10, 2021, in response to months of protests against corruption, poor governance, and a lack of public services.

