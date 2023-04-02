Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani inaugurates Karbala oil refinery

The refinery is designed to produce gasoline, jet fuel, solid sulfur, and cooking gas to help meet the growing domestic demand for oil derivatives.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd April 2023 7:33 am IST
Iraq PM's visit to France aims at enhancing partnership
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al Sudani

Baghdad: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani has inaugurated the Karbala oil refinery which was built with a production capacity of 140,000 barrels per day, according to a statement from his office.

The refinery, located in the south of Karbala City, nearly 110 km south of Baghdad, includes 33 operational, service, and storage units, as well as a warehouse and a station for pumping products to external depots and gas filling stations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
Women without hijab to be prosecuted ‘without mercy’: Iran’s chief justice

The refinery also includes a power station with the capacity to produce 200 megawatts of electricity, and is supplied with crude oil through a pipeline from the southern oil fields in Basra, said the statement.

MS Education Academy

The refinery is designed to produce gasoline, jet fuel, solid sulfur, and cooking gas to help meet the growing domestic demand for oil derivatives.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd April 2023 7:33 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button