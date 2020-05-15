IRCON signs MoU with Russian entity RZD International

Hyderabad: Ircon International Limited [IRCON], a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule – A Public Sector Enterprises has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with RZD International LLC, a subsidiary of state-owned Russian Railways Company to explore opportunities for joint development of railways and other infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

According to MoU, both parties have agreed to form a joint Indian – Russian working group.

This group will look into ways of developing strong partnerships to coordinate, plan, and subsequently implement projects in the field of railways and other infrastructure, not only in India but also in countries of mutual interest.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Parag Verma, Chief General Manager ( Business Development ), Ircon International Limited and Mr. Sergey Stolyarov, Provisional Director-General of RZD International LLC.

Commenting on the MOU Shri S. K. Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, IRCON, said, “IRCON has been constantly looking to establish a strong partnership with the companies, wherein we can mutually benefit from our expertise. This MOU is a step towards building a long term business relationship which will help us to enhance our presence in different geographies’’

Ircon International Limited is a Miniratna (Category – I) Schedule A Public Sector Enterprise and a leading turnkey Construction Company in the public sector.

Ratna Chotrani

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.