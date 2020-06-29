IRDAI asks insurance companies to cover COVID-19 expenses

By Rasia Hashmi Published: June 29, 2020, 4:12 pm IST
Covid
(PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: In a welcome move, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has asked insurance companies to come up with health insurance policies that cover COVID-19-related medical expenses by July 10. The insurance firms have been asked to offer two health insurance policies – Corona Kavach Policy and Corona Rakshak Policy. They have been asked to cover the expenses for hospitalisation, home care treatment and Aayush treatment, as well as charges towards pre- and post-hospitalisation in both the policies.

The move came at a time when COVID-19 cases in the country are surging at a very fast pace. Tapan Singhel, managing director and CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has welcomed the move considering the current situation where people are worried about the COVID-19 treatment costs.

NDTV quoted him as saying, “The policy coverages, terms & conditions are standard across insurers; the USP would be wide network of hospitals for cashless facility. These COVID-19 specific policies will certainly be a good start and an attractive proposition for people to opt for health insurance.”

The total coronavirus cases in India have reached 5.48 lakh-mark, where as nearly 2 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered. According to government data, 16,475 COVID patients have died so far. India’s biggest single-day jump in cases – 19,906 fresh infections – was registered on Sunday. India is the fourth country worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Categories
HealthTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close