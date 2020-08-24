Irfan Pathan believes Virat Kohli can break Tendulkar’s record

By Sameer Published: 24th August 2020 10:32 pm IST
Irfan Pathan
Courtesy "twitter/IrfanPathan"

New Delhi: Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes current Team India skipper Virat Kohli has the ability and the fitness to break Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries.

“I am sure 100 hundreds, he (Kohli) might not be talking about it but you know if anyone could achieve that feat after Sachin Tendulkar, he is the one,” said Pathan speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected show while talking about the records Kohli would be thinking of breaking in the next few years.

Achieved so much in little time

“He has achieved so much in such a little time and I hope if anyone breaks the records of 100 hundreds, he has to be an Indian and Virat has the ability and fitness, which is the most important thing to be able to achieve that feat,” he added.

READ:  Knives out at CWC: Azad dares Rahul to prove charges of collusion with BJP
Photo: ANI

Kohli, 31, has so far hit 70 international hundreds (43 in 248 ODIs and 27 in 86 Tests). Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, had scored 51 Test centuries and 49 ODI hundreds.

30 short of 100 hundreds

“I think he (Kohli) is 30 short of that 100 hundreds, I think he will be able to achieve it before he retires and I hope so and that’s the target he will have in his mind,” Pathan said.

India’s next international assignment is the tour to Australia towards the end of the year where the two teams are slated to contest in three ODIs, four Test matches and three T20Is.

Source: IANS
Categories
SportsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close