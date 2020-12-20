Irfan Pathan expresses views after Indian team recorded its lowest Test score of 36

Adelaide: Former cricketer Irfan Pathan expressed his views after Indian cricket team recorded its lowest Test score of 36 runs in the match against Australia on December 19.

He tweeted, “Very disappointed with the result. We all expect the Indian team to play better cricket #INDvAUS”.

On the other hand, another former cricketer Mohammad Kaif wrote, “Switch off the phones, shut out the noise, stick together as a group and look ahead, that is the only way to get out of this right now for India. @ajinkyarahane88 needs to gather the group together and stamp his leadership going forward #hanginthere #AusvInd #cricket”.

India set target of 90 runs

The Indian team was in the dominant position after the first innings performance as it took a 53-run lead over the Aussies.

In the second inning, India was bundled out for 36 setting a target of 90 runs. The hosts chased down the total comfortably inside 21 overs.

This score of 36 is India’s lowest-ever score in Test cricket. Before this, India’s lowest score was 42 in Test cricket against England in 1974.

Brief Scores: India 244 and 36/9 (Mayank Agarwal 9, Hanuma Vihari 8, Josh Hazlewood 5-8) vs Australia 191/10 and 15/0 (Matthew Wade 14*, Joe Burns 0*, Jasprit Bumrah 0-6).

Mohammed Shami

During the match, Mohammed Shami was hit on the right hand just above the wrist by a delivery from Australia pacer Pat Cummins.

He is likely to miss the remaining three Tests of the ongoing four-match series after scans on his bowling hand revealed hairline fracture.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is, however, yet to issue a statement on this.