Irfan Pathan, his wife Safa Baig perform Umrah [Photos]

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig are currently on a religious trip to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Irfan shared a couple of beautiful pictures of himself with his younger son Suleman and Safa as they posed happily in front of Kaabah in Mecca.

“The feeling of excitement never changes. Blessed #umrah,” he wrote on Instagram. The post garned several likes, comments and many of his fans and followers congratulated the couple. Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan dropped heart and praying hands emojis under Irfan’s post.

Irfan Pathan got married to former model from Saudi Arabia Safa Baig in 2016 in a very intimate wedding in Mecca. They are parents to two sons — Suleman and Imran. Speaking about Safa, she is a well-known nail artist and received education from International Indian School in Jeddah. She was a model before she got hitched to Irfan and has worked as a journalist too.

Entering probably the most beautiful phase of my life.We both wish to thank everyone for your wishes & #blessings pic.twitter.com/Obrdlat3Xq — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 7, 2016

On the professional front, Irfan Pathan retired from all forms of cricket, on 4 January 2020. The left-arm pacer played his last IPL game back in 2017. He is currently a part of the commentary team in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League.