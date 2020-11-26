Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif condole demise of Maradona

New Delhi: Former India cricketers Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan on Wednesday condoled the demise of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona.

On his Twitter account, Kaif wrote, “I was among the scores of fans of his game, and so this comes as a big shock! My condolences to Diego Maradona fans all over the world. RIP legend”.

I was among the scores of fans of his game, and so this comes as a big shock! My condolences to Diego Maradona fans all over the world. RIP legend. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 25, 2020

Irfan Pathan tweeted, “In my childhood I didn’t follow football much but definitely knew who #Maradona was. RIP legend”.

In my childhood I didn’t follow football much but definitely knew who #Maradona was. RIP legend… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 25, 2020

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar also condoled the demise of Maradona. He wrote, “Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today. Rest in Peace Diego Maradona! You shall be missed”.

Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today.

Rest in Peace Diego Maradona!

You shall be missed. pic.twitter.com/QxhuROZ5a5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 25, 2020

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also tweeted to express grief with the passing away of football legend Maradona.

Yuvraj said the former Argentine striker had set benchmarks on and off the field and lived his life like a king size.

“Really sad to hear of the passing away of the legendary Maradona. He truly lived life king size and by his rules and set benchmarks on the field and off it too. RIP my friend. You will be missed,” Yuvraj Singh.

Really sad to hear of the passing away of the legendary Maradona. He truly lived life king size & by his rules and set benchmarks on the field and off it too. RIP my friend. You will be missed — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 25, 2020

Maradona who captained Argentina to victory at the 1986 FIFA World Cup passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.

Professional career

He had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.

The ace footballer represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell’s Old Boys as a player.

Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986.