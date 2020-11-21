Irfan Pathan offers condolences to Mohammed Siraj’s family

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket sensation and all-rounder Irrfan Pathan has offered his condolences to India pacer Mohammed Siraj.

In shocking news on Friday, Siraj’s father passed away at the age of 53 due to a lung ailment. Siraj’s dad, Mohammed Ghouse, breathed his last at a hospital in Hyderabad.

Irfan Pathan took to his Twitter to offer condolences to Mohammed Siraj’s family and wrote, “Allah jannat Naseeb Kare tumhare Walid ko #MohammedSiraj or sabar ata kare Puri family ko. (May Allah grant Jannat to your father and give patience to your family).

Allah jannat Naseeb Kare tumhare Walid ko #MohammedSiraj or sabar ata kare Puri family ko. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 21, 2020

Siraj’s Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to Twitter to reveal the news and offer their heartfelt condolences to the pacer. “Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to Mohammed Siraj & his family, on the loss of his father. The entire RCB family is with you during this difficult time. Stay strong, Miyan,” RCB wrote on Twitter

Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to Mohammed Siraj & his family, on the loss of his father. The entire RCB family is with you during this difficult time. Stay strong, Miyan 🙏🏻 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 20, 2020

The Hyderabad-born pacer, Mohammed Siraj is currently in Sydney with the rest of the Indian squad for the upcoming series in Australia.

Mohammed Siraj heard the news of his father’s passing away after returning from the practice session.

Mohammed Siraj’s official statement

“My dad’s wish was always this – mera beta, desh ka Naam Roshan Karna (my son, you should make my country proud). And, I will do that for sure,” Mohammed Siraj told Sportstar.

“It is shocking. I lost the biggest support of my life. It was his dream to see me play for the country and I am glad that way I could realise that and bring joy for him,” he told the website.

With quarantine rules in place, Mohammed Siraj will not be able to travel to India for the last rites.

Earlier, iIn a video, Mohammed Siraj spoke about his father’s health and said, “My dad is unwell these days. His lungs are in bad shape so he has difficulty breathing. I am really worried about that. I can’t even go home to meet and motivate him. I talk on the phone but whenever I do, he starts crying. I can’t even talk for longer hours because I don’t like seeing him crying. So I disconnect the phone early because I can’t hold myself for long. So, I pray to God for his good health. He was admitted to the hospital before the last game. I was really concerned that dad was in the hospital.”