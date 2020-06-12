Irfan Pathan’s tweet is a tight slap on face of hate mongers

New Delhi: Irfan Pathan, former India cricketer wrote a tweet urging for unity and love. His tweet is a tight slap on the face of hate mongers.

Irfan Pathan expresses views against hate mongers

He wrote, “Mein mere makaan se mohabbat karta hoo lekin usme mein rehne wale sabhi logo se nahi…ye kese ho sakta hai? Or agar hota hai to nuksaan kiska hota hai?”. [How it is possible that one loves his house and not all persons living in it? If it is possible, who will be at loss?] Mein mere makaan se mohabbat karta hoo lekin usme mein rehne wale sabhi logo se nahi…ye kese ho sakta hai? Or agar hota hai to nuksaan kiska hota hai? #unity #love — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 12, 2020

Reacting on the tweet, many of the Twitterati support his message.

One of them wrote, “Since bigots and bullies will come here, let me remind them that Irfan is batting for Unity & Love”.

Since bigots and bullies will come here, let me remind them that Irfan is batting for Unity & Love.



Respect & Duas. — Sidrah (@SidrahDP) June 12, 2020

Another person wrote, “aap jitni samjh sab me hoti to aaj makaan aur makaan me rehne wale log nuksaan me na hote”

aap jitni samjh sab me hoti to aaj makaan aur makaan me rehne wale log nuksaan me na hote — VerySorrykar (@VerySorrykar) June 12, 2020

Pathan bhai love you brother — A D (@Aaadduubbeeyu) June 12, 2020

Cricketer’s views against racism

Earlier, expressing his views on racism, the cricketer had tweeted, “Racism is not restricted to the colour of the skin. Not allowing to buy a home in a society just because you have a different faith is a part of racism too”

Racism is not restricted to the colour of the skin.Not allowing to buy a home in a society just because u have a different faith is a part of racism too… #convenient #racism — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 9, 2020

It may be noted that protest against racism across the world has intensified in the last few days which began following George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police personnel.

Floyd, aged 46, died last month shortly after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, “I can’t breathe,” and “please, I can’t breathe”.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.