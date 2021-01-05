Irregularities in GHMC flood relief: HC issues notices to Govt, SEC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court today issued notices to the state government and state election commission on the issue of alleged irregularities committed in the distribution of flood relief to the residents of GHMC.

The HC issued these orders while responding to a letter written by AICC spokesperson Dasoju Shravan. In his letter, he alleged that ruling TRS party leaders and its corporators had committed several irregularities in the distribution of the flood relief.

He also alleged that the ruling TRS party leaders had distributed ₹10,000 as the flood relief only to gain the residents of the votes. The HC has considered the letter as Public Interest Litigation (PIL). It said that it would hear the case after the upcoming Sankranti vacation