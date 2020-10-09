Irrfan Khan’s grave in now all decked up with flowers!

Mumbai: Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has been sharing posts on social media dedicated to his father. On Thursday, he took his Instagram account to share a picture of Irrfan’s grave adorned with flowers along with a fresh coat of white paint.

Babil Khan shares Irrfan Khan’s grave pics

With the picture, Babil had also shared a beautiful message about Irrfan’s gentle soul. “’When a man is just born, he is weak and flexible. When he dies, he is hard and insensitive. When a tree is growing, it’s tender and pliant, but when it’s dry and hard, it dies. Hardness and Strength are death’s companions. Pliancy and weakness are expressions of the freshness of being. Because what has hardened will never win.’ – Tarkovsky”.

“Here’s to watching ‘Stalker’ with you for my first film essay three years ago, I’m watching ‘Stalker’ now for the last dissertation. I pause the film from time to time, just like you did with me, to take it all in, you were teaching me then, now I teach myself. Here’s to you, who never hardened, here’s to your forgiving, sensitive soul,” Babil wrote.

Sutapa Sidkar writes a hearts touching poem

Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late actor Irrfan Khan, has shared a heartbreaking poem by American poet Louise Gluck as she shared the latest picture of her actor-husband’s grave on Instagram that is now decorated with roses.

The post was captioned as,

”I’ll tell you something: every day

people are dying. And that’s just the beginning.

Every day, in funeral homes, new widows are born, new orphans. They sit with their hands folded,

trying to decide about this new life.

Then they’re in the cemetery, some of them

for the first time. They’re frightened of crying,

sometimes of not crying. Someone leans over,

tells them what to do next, which might mean

saying a few words, sometimes

throwing dirt in the open grave.

And after that, everyone goes back to the house,

which is suddenly full of visitors.

The widow sits on the couch, very stately,

so people line up to approach her,

sometimes take her hand, sometimes embrace her.

She finds something to say to everbody,

thanks them, thanks them for coming.

In her heart, she wants them to go away.

She wants to be back in the cemetery,

back in the sickroom, the hospital. She knows

it isn’t possible. But it’s her only hope,

the wish to move backward. And just a little,

not so far as the marriage, the first kiss.

by #Louise Gluck#Nobelprize#celebratinglifeand death”.

Earlier too, Babil shared many pic pictures of Irrfan Khan’s grave amid criticism that it looked unkempt. Babil reassured fans that Irrfan Khan ‘liked it wild’ and said that waste and plastic were always cleaned from the site.

Irrfan Khan died on April 29 in Mumbai, after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by Sutapa, Babil and his younger son, Ayaan.