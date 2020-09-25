Irrfan Khan’s son Babil: I hate realising everyday that you’re gone

By News Desk 1Updated: 25th September 2020 6:17 pm IST
Photo: Instagram/ @babil.i.k

Mumbai: Babil Khan, elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has shared a throwback picture of his father on social media and said that he hates realising everyday that he is gone.

Babil posted a picture from his childhood days omn Instagram, where Irrfan is seen holding something in his hand and the father-duo son seemed intrigued looking at it.

“I slept for 14 hours and I didn’t want to wake up cause I was dreaming about you. Waking up is the worst, I hate realising everyday that you’re gone. You didn’t say anything, we just laughed. (He’s playing the OG ‘bounce’),” Babil wrote as the caption.

READ:  HC allows Kangana to include Sanjay Raut in plea against BMC
View this post on Instagram

U know what, I have felt a sense of liberation from your hate because I realised, you really don’t have anything to do but hate and form a quick judgemental opinion about an actual human being . So really man, I have truly lost respect for people that claim they know my father, or hahahaha know my father better than me like “oh your father would be so ashamed of you” , Boi or girl shut you mouth, me and baba were the bestest friends don’t try to teach me what my father would have done, don’t jump on a band wagon just cause you can without knowing his true beliefs. If you’re an Irrfan Khan fan, come prove it me, show me his fascinations with Tarkovsky and Bergmann and then we shall probably start a conversation of how much you think you know my father. He was beyond you my friend.

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k) on

Irrfan passed away in Mumbai on April 29 this year.

READ:  RGV: The Anurag Kashyap I know is highly sensitive and emotional

The actor was still under treatment when he returned to acting with “Angrezi Medium”, a follow-up to his 2017 hit, “Hindi Medium”.

Irrfan’s final film, incidentally, has also been Bollywood’s last release in the theatres for now, before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a total lockdown of the nation.

In “Angrezi Medium”, Irrfan played a smalltown father willing to go to any extent to fulfil his daughter’s dream of a foreign education, so much so that he lands in a hilarious mess.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Updated: 25th September 2020 6:17 pm IST
Back to top button