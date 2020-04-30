Irrfan Khan’s son pens heartfelt note

Mumbai: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil wrote an emotional note on Instagram.

Babil’s note

Expressing gratitude towards everyone for sending their condolences after the demise of his father, he wrote, “I’m deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although, I hope you understand that right now I’m no being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy”.

“I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much! I love you,” he added.

It may be mentioned that Irrfan Khan had breathed his last early on Wednesday at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

Personal, professional background

Irrfan Khan who was born on 7th January 1966 in Jaipur, Rajasthan was the son of late Jagirdar Khan and Begum Khan.

On 23rd February 1995, the actor married writer and fellow NSD graduate Sutapa Sikdar. The couple has two sons, Babil and Ayan.

Courtesy “instagram/irrfan”

The actor who is known for his work not only in Bollywood but also British films and Hollywood had received many rewards including Film Fare Awards, National Film Award.

Although the actor played key roles in many Bollywood movies, his popular movies are ‘The killer’, ‘Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante’, ‘Hindi Medium’ etc.

He was last seen on screen in ‘Angrezi Medium’

