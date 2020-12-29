Irrfan’s last movie set to release in 2021; also features Waheeda Rahman

Mumbai: Late actor Irrfan Khan’s last film ‘The Song Of Scorpions’ is slated to hit the screens in early 2021. Presented by Panorama and 70 mm, the film is a Feather Light and KNM production.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on Twitter.

In his latest tweet on Monday, Taran Adarsh wrote, “Irrfan’s last movie…The Song Of Scorpions – to release in 2021… Directed By Anup Singh… Presented By Panorama Spotlight and 70mm Talkies.”

“We will be offering this film to the audiences as a tribute to the beloved star of Indian cinema. The era of cinema in India and abroad has benefitted from his acting prowess and we’re happy to have canvassed his swansong,” Abhishek Pathak, producer and director at Panorama Spotlight, said in a statement.

Irrfan Khan starrer The Songs Of Scorpions

The film is written and directed by Anup Singh, who also directed Irrfan Khan in the post-Partition drama “Qissa”. The movie revolves around an independent young tribal woman (Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani), who tries to overcome a brutal betrayal so as to find her voice.

The Songs Of Scorpions also stars Waheeda Rehman and had its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival in Locarno, Switzerland. However, it has not had a theatrical release yet. Irrfan Khan played the role of a camel trader in the film.

Babil Khan, Sutapa Sidkar shares the share

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan shared the motion poster of his final film, The Song Of Scorpions. The video begins with a message, which calls the film ‘a golden chance to witness the magician on the big screen for one last time’.

Babil shared the motion poster on Instagram, along with the caption, “One more time, perhaps not the last. #thesongofscorpions.”

Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shared the poster of The Song Of Scorpions on Instagram and said that it is ‘never the last time’. She wrote in her caption, “A journey from the finite to the infinite. #thesongofscorpions #neverthelasttime.”

Irrfan Khan died on April 29 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by Sutapa, Babil and his younger son, Ayaan. His last big-screen release was Homi Adajania’s “Angrezi Medium” in March.