Irrfan’s son Babil shares another unseen video

MUMBAI: Irrfan Khan‘s son Babil has been posting a lot of unseen pictures and videos of the late actor on social media. On Tuesday, Babil shared a new video of Irrfan with his fans.

In the video, the “The Lunchbox” actor is seen taking a dip in ice-cold water.

Seeing the throwback clip of Irrfan, his fans flooded Babil’s post with a lot of emotional comments.

Actor Vipin Sharma commented on the post and wrote, “Irrfan loved swimming. We were together in Filmcity long ago during the shooting of Discovery of India. There was a small pond. Irrfan jumped right in and swam while i sat outside and chatted with him.”

A user commented: “Hahaha he’s so cute, miss you Irrfan.”

Another one wrote: “Thank you for sharing all these golden memories with us. May his soul rest in peace.”

The Bollywood actor breathed his last on April 29 at the age of 54. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier this week. However, he succumbed to his ailment.

Source: IANS inputs

