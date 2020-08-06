Irrfan’s son Babil shares memories of late actor’s house by the beach

Mumbai, Aug 6 : Babil Khan, elder son of Irrfan Khan, has shared a few pictures of an old house by the beach, belonging to the late actor.

On Instagram, Babil posted a picture of a room where Irrfan used to work in the Madh Island house.

“This is my father’s old room near the beach before we shifted to the city. This is where he did most of his work. Studying acting now, I think of one of the ideas that he used to implement; that the craft has immense emotional similarities to playing around as a child.

“At age 9, when you hold that cricket bat inside the walls of your room, you can feel a stadium roar and see a bowler rushing to knock your head off. When I held that nerf gun in my hands, my father’s empty room always echoed in the silence of Madh Island, but in that moment I was John Wick surrounded by bad guys with machine guns, gunshots everywhere, and you can hear them, you know? I was a woman once, after watching chak de India and I’d get excited dribbling around imaginary defenders and then really shoot that solid ball with my hockey stick and I’d break something. Oh I’d always break something, ma would get so pissed. I think you’ve got to find the child in you and keep it alive, no matter how old you get,” he wrote, recalling his father’s memories

In another post, Babil shared posters of Irrfan’s movies including “Maqbool”, “Paan Singh Tomar” and “Billu Barber”.

One can also see the walls adorned with family pictures.

“Memories at that house by the beach,” he captioned the images.

Irrfan breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29 after battling colon infection for a while.

