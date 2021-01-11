Irrfan’s son Babil will ‘start looking into offers’ for films after May

By IANS|   Published: 12th January 2021 5:22 am IST
Mumbai, Jan 11 : Late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil plans to get into films this year, going by a social media interaction he had with Irrfan’s fans on Monday. The youngster is currently studying film in London.

“I am already in the field of acting, when I will appear in a film is the question. Once I have graduated around May, I will start looking into offers,” Babil replied, when a user asked if he plans to get into the field of acting.

It all began after Babil shared the first page of a book titled “Actors On acting”, signed by Irrfan, which the late actor bought while preparing for Mira Nair’s 2006 release The Namesake.

Commenting on Babil’s Instagram post, a user asked whether he plans to venture into Indian cinema or Hollywood, to which he replied saying he is interested in Indian cinema.

