IRS officer Alka Tyagi, who accused CBDT Chairman Mody, retires

New Delhi, Nov 30 : Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Alka Tyagi, who levelled sensational allegations against Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman P. C. Mody, is retiring on Monday.

Nitin Gupta is all set to take over from Tyagi, a 1984 batch officer as the new Director-General of National Academy of Direct Taxes, Nagpur (NADT).

Tyagi is retiring on November 30 but Friday being the last working day of the month she concluded her functional term.

Gupta worked as DG (IT) Investigation, Mumbai. He may have a tenure up to September 2023. Gupta was in October 2020 promoted to the rank of Principal Chief Commissioner Income Tax (PCCIT).

In October last year, Tyagi had levelled serious allegations against CBDT Chairman Mody. Days after her tiff with the CBDT chief made headlines, Tyagi was promoted to a higher rank and posted at the tax department’s training academy in Nagpur.

The senior woman officer had alleged that her boss and also chief of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) P.C. Mody had stalled her posting allegedly using a previously disposed of a vigilance case as a “weapon of blackmail”. A section of the media reported this, creating ripples in the tax department.

An order from CBDT dated October 3, 2019 said that Tyagi has been promoted to the grade of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Pr CCIT) consequent upon approval of the competent authority.

Tyagi, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Unit 2) in Mumbai, is learnt to have complained against Mody and written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Tyagi handled some of the high-profile cases of tax evasion, including Deepak Kochhar-ICICI Bank case and the one related to Jet Airways.

