Is Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan dating fitness coach Nupur Shikhare?

Mumbai: Speculations are being made that Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan who recently revealed that she is clinically depressed is reportedly dating his father’s fitness coach Nupur Shikhare.

A Pink Villa report claimed that she is dating Shikhare for the past six months.

It is also reported that both of them celebrated festivals together along with close friends. Aamir Khan’s daughter has also introduced Shikhare to her mother Reena Dutta, the report added.

Who is Nupur Shikhare?

Nupur Shikhare, the founder of Fitnessism, is a personnel trainer to actress Sushmita Sen and Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is clinically depressed

Earlier, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Ira Khan revealed that she is clinically depressed. In the video she shared on Instgram, she can be seen saying, ” Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better”.

Later, talking about the treatment of clinical depression, she said that as different people show their depression differently, a one-size-fits-all approach cannot be the solution for it.