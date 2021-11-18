Is AAP planning to contest next assembly elections in Telangana?

Hyderabad: The hoarding of the Aam Adami Party (AAP) at Liberty, Himayath Nagar has triggered speculation that the party is likely to contest the next assembly election in Telangana.

Although the party has entered into the local politics of many states, it has not officially declared its participation in the next assembly elections in Telangana.

Siasat.com tried to get in touch with the AAP Telangana, however, it did not respond.

Next assembly elections in Telangana

The next assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held in 2023.

Currently, TRS, Congress, and BJP are the main political parties in the state. Other parties such as Y. S. Sharmila’s YSR Telangana Party are also putting all their efforts to increase their influence in the local politics of the state.

In the recently held Huzurabad Assembly election, BJP won whereas, TRS emerged as the second party. Congress which is trying to return to power in the state failed to bag significant votes.

Although AAP is a familiar party for the residents of Telangana, it has no significant presence in state politics.

AAP aims to emerge as national party

With an aim to become a national party, AAP is entering into the local politics of many states. Recently, it has won seats in local body elections in Gujarat.

Apart from Delhi, the party has a significant presence in Gujarat, Punjab, and Goa. It has state wings in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Manipur.

Currently, the party has one MP in Lok Sabha and three in Rajya Sabha. It is recognized in Punjab and Delhi.