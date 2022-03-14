Is AIMIM responsible for BJP’s victory in UP?

Lucknow: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) that has fielded candidates from 100 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has failed to open the account in the state. However, the number of votes polled in favour of the party increased.

In 2017, the AIMIM, which had fielded candidates on 38 seats in Uttar Pradesh, had failed to open its account in the Hindi heartland though it received around 2 lakh votes. This time, it has got 22.3 lakh votes and increased its vote share marginally, IANS reported.

In terms of percentage, Owaisi’s party has ended up with 0.49 percent vote share.

How AIMIM responsible for SP candidates’ defeat?

On several seats especially in Muslim-dominated areas, AIMIM’s candidates have taken away votes that, if added to the SP-RLD combine, would have ensured the defeat of the BJP.

It is found that in Bijnor, SP-RLD got 95720 while AIMIM got 2290 votes. The BJP won the seat by getting 97165 votes.

In Nakur, the BJP polled 104114 votes while SP got 103799. AIMIM got 3593 votes that allowed BJP to take the seat. Similarly, in Kursi seat in Barabanki, the BJP polled 118720 votes while SP got 118503 and AIMIM got 8541 votes.

In Sultanpur, the BJP won with 92715 votes and SP got 91706. The AIMIM had sliced away 5251 votes. In Aurai assembly seat, the AIMIM took away 2190 votes allowing BJP to win with 93691 votes while the Samajwadi Party got 92044 votes.

In Shahganj, the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal won with 87233 votes and SP trailed with 86514 votes. The AIMIM had taken away 8128 votes.

In Firozabad, the BJP reaches the victory stand with 112509 and Samajwadi Party got 79554 while AIMIM walked away with 18898 votes. Similarly, in the Moradabad Nagar seat, the BJP polled 148384 votes while SP got 147602 and AIMIM got 2661 votes

NOTA garners more votes than those polled in favour of popular parties

The ‘NOTA’ option on electronic voting machines has garnered more votes than those polled in favour of some prominent political parties in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Party Voter share AAAP 0.38% AIFB 0.00% AIMIM 0.49% BJP 41.29% BSP 12.88% CPI 0.07% CPI(M) 0.01% CPI(ML)(L) 0.01% INC 2.33% IUML 0.00% JD(U) 0.11% LJP 0.00% LJPRV 0.01% NCP 0.05% NOTA 0.69% RLD 2.85% SHS 0.02% SP 32.06% Other 6.74%

The BJP’s vote share stood at 41.6 percent, while that of the Samajwadi Party (SP) at 32 percent. The vote share of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is 12.8 percent and that of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) 3.02 percent.

The vote share of Congress is 2.38 percent.

With inputs from agencies