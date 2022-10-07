Is Airtel 5G not working on iPhones in India?

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Thursday launched 5G Plus services in eight Indian cities. However, users are unable to access the services on iPhones.

Disclosing the reason behind it, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Airtel Randeep Sekhon said that Apple has not yet enabled 5G services on iPhones in India.

The companies, Airtel and Apple, are collaborating to test 5G services on iPhones in India.

List of cities where Airtel is going to roll out 5G services in first phase

Delhi Mumbai Chennai Bengaluru Hyderabad Siliguri Nagpur and Varanasi

How to activate 5G network on other smartphones

After the company rolls out 5G services in your location, you need to activate 5G network on your smartphone to start enjoying high speed internet.

Following are the steps to activate 5G network

Open settings on mobile phone. Tap on ‘mobile network’ and select the ‘SIM’ and then tap ‘preferred network type’. From the list of network types, select 5G to activate the new services.

Which smartphones support Airtel 5G services in India?

Though users don’t have to change their SIM to start using 5G services, they have to shift to 5G-enabled smartphones to enjoy high-speed internet provided by the advanced network.

5G-enabled smartphones from OPPO, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, and Vivo support Airtel 5G.

To know the complete list of smartphones that support Airtel 5G, users can visit official website of the telecom giant (click here).

Airtel 5G tariff plans

So far, the company has not announced 5G tariff plans. It said that customers could enjoy 5G plus on their existing data plans until widespread rollout.

Even after rolling out 5G tariff plans, it is expected that the telcos – Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone – are expected to initially office the services at affordable rates.