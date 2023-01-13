Is Asaduddin Owaisi on BJP’s payroll? Know what political expert says

Hyderabad: In a discussion over All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi’s role ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, a political expert said that Hyderabad MP is on the payroll of BJP.

The expert Hisam Siddiqui alleged that Owaisi follows the instructions of PM Modi and Amit Shah.

He said that Owaisi’s presence in Karnataka politics not only divides Muslim votes but also consolidates Hindu votes for BJP. The MP Hyderabad MP’s speeches push secular non-Muslims to vote for BJP.

No ED raids on Asaduddin’s properties

While trying to establish a link between Owaisi and Modi & Amit Shah, journalist Deepak Sharma questioned why Enforcement Directorate never conducts raids on Asaduddin Owaisi’s properties despite his criticism against Modi and BJP government at the center.

He alleged that AIMIM is conducting rallies in the state after BJP leaders including Pragya Singh Thakur gave a controversial statement.

Earlier, AIMIM announced that it is going to contest in the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.

As per an assessment, Congress can win elections due to the alleged rift between Basavaraj Bommai and the former chief minister. However, the vote division can lead to a different result in the state where the Muslim population is 12.92 percent.

Impact on assembly election

The Karnataka Assembly is going to be critical for political parties as nine states are going for Assembly polls in 2023.

AIMIM is likely to contest 15-30 seats in the state where Muslims are dominated in 60 seats.