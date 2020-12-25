Is BJP targeting industrialists, traders closer to TRS?

By Zaheer Nawaz

Hyderabad: After the action by the Income Tax (IT) Department against Yashoda Hospital, it is being alleged that the BJP has started targeting industrialists and traders closer to the Government of Telangana.

In the operation carried out against the hospital, 20 teams of the IT Department have jointly started the process of identifying tax evasion and financial fraud and the operation has been going on for the last three days.

According to the sources, the IT Department has found unaccounted assets in the form of cash, gold, jewelry and property papers during the raid and the raids are still going on. It is being rumored in the political circles that the IT Department and ED are being used by the BJP to target those who support the State Government or institutions officials closer to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and in the coming days more ED, DRI and IT raids could be made in the State of Telangana.

On the other hand, BJP sources rejected the allegations and said that the party has nothing to do with it.