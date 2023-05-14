Is Congress aiming to repeat Karnataka show in Telangana?

Hyderabad: With the recent victory of Congress party in the Karnataka assembly elections, the focus has now shifted towards the upcoming assembly elections in other states, including Telangana. Senior Congress leader and former minister, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, has expressed confidence that the party can repeat its success in Telangana.

Shabbir Ali described the Karnataka win as a turning point and a clear indication that people want a change from the divisive politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. “The victory in Karnataka shows that people support politics that focus on development and reject divisive politics. We expect this trend to continue in the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh,” he said.

The Congress leader also highlighted the role of party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi in the successful campaign. He believes that the party’s leadership played a crucial role in the victory.

In the recently concluded Karnataka assembly elections, Congress secured 135 seats in the state, dealing a significant blow to the BJP’s political hold in the southern region of India. The result also ended the aspirations of the Janata Dal (Secular) to play a kingmaker role in forming the government.

The defeat led to the resignation of Basavaraj Bommai as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

As the focus now shifts to other states, the Congress party in Telangana is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections, and the party’s leadership is likely to work hard to replicate the Karnataka success.