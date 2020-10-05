Is Dharani portal part of NRC?

Mahboob Nagar: Residents of Mahboob Nagar are apprehensive over the plan of Telangana government to get details of non-agricultural properties. Anxiety prevails among Minority community in particular regarding the project.

Municipal Commissioner Surender told that on the direction of Municipal Administration of Telangana, details will be recorded in 48 columns of Dharani portal. He appealed people to cooperate with the staff who are collecting the details.

However, residents are apprehensive wondering if the campaign is part of the NRC process? Details like name of the owner, head of the family, identity cards of all the family members, phone numbers, Aadhar cards, documents of registration, municipal tax, water bill, electricity bill, Jandhan account ects are being sought to fill the particulars comprising of 48 columns.

Residents of Mahboob Nagar have demanded that the authorities of Municipal administration make it clear that this programme is not related to NRC. Residents also urged political leaders in general and Muslim leaders in particular to make the public aware about the reality of the programme and allay apprehensions prevailing among public.

Source: Siasat news