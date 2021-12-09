Is he human or animal? KTR lashes out at BJP MP D Arvind

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister and TRS working president K T Rama Rao on Wednesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) MP Dharmapuri Arvind and asked the crowd whether he is a human being or animal.

“That BJP MP calls CM KCR a rice smuggler. Is he a human being or an animal?” he asked. He also said that the TRS party has been fighting hard to resolve the paddy procurement issue in the parliament but to no avail.

Speaking on the occasion of Senior Congress leader and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao and his followers joining the TRS, KTR strongly attacked the opposition parties BJP and Congress on the paddy procurement issue and called them a wide variety of names ranging from ‘mindless’ to ‘cheap’.

He then attacked the Telangana Congress President Revanth reddy and remarked that he is not the Congress chief but congress ‘cheap’. The IT minister went after him and said that he called him a mindless conspiracy theorist. “He claimed that Rs 10,000 crores corruption occurred with vaccine procurement. Where did he get it from,” he remarked.

Shifting his focus from Congress to the Saffron party, KTR said that the state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar is a rabble-rouser. “The center has completely given up on the parboiled rice and that is why we asked the farmers to not produce rice. This Bandi Sanjay takes the mic and speaks against it asking farmers to produce rice. I got a doubt whether Narendra Modi has ever seen this guy,” he said.

He then said that the center’s policy on paddy procurement is delayed and unclear.

“Piyush Goyal says that we will decide paddy procurement for Yasangi in February. Is that how you do it. People have to remember, only the pink rose flag (color of the TRS party) will fight for the people of Telangana, not these slaves of Gujarat and Delhi,” he said attacking the Telangana BJP leaders.

“We don’t have any bosses in Gujarat and Delhi, so we don’t have to fear anybody. Not to Modi or to Sonia Gandhi. We are only answerable to people on the streets of Telangana,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmi Narasimha Rao heaped praise on chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by calling him the only leader in the state “There were many doubts when the state of Telangana came into existence. I had many doubts about KCR garu’s promises to the state. But all the work that did not happen in the last 50 years, happened in the last 5 years. KCR is a leader with potential,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao joins TRS. (Photo: Twitter)

He also made comments on his former party, Congress, and said that there is no idea as to who’s leading the party. “Instead of behaving like a responsible opposition, the Congress party is in a disarray. In contrast, CM KCR is working hard and the state is performing well in all sectors,” he remarked.