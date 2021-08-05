Is India ready for Tandoori Sushi? Because this comedian isn’t!

Nowadays who hasn’t heard about ‘Sushi’, one of the famous Japanese delicacies known all over the world, has started gaining recent popularity in India. As it is literally everywhere now, a comedian comes forward to rant about how soon it’s going to have the fate of momos.

In a hilarious video clip, which Gaurav Kapoor, the comedian shared on Instagram, he talks about how he has been noticing a new trend in the market regarding the Japanese delicacy.

Kapoor rants around and gives the netizens a glimpse of the various forms that sushi could take if it continued getting famous among the people in West Delhi.

The dish traditionally consists of vinegar rice with a range of ingredients such as raw meat, seafood or even vegetables. However, Kapoor in the insta video warns that all this could change very quickly and you could be treated to variants of the dish such as tandoori sushi and gravy sushi, malai sushi, kurkure sushi, shahi sushi, chat masala sushi.

With folded hands, he even requests the “stakeholders and future connoisseurs of sushi to prevent the dish from being sold, especially in West Delhi.

Even points out an example for reference, the comedian reminds viewers of another dish, momo, which met a similar fate when it landed on the menus of local restaurants two decades ago.

One creative netizen started to make the whole new menu in the comment section, “Sushi pakode, sushi with pita and hummus, veg sushi, chilli Schezwan sushi, sushi methi matar malai, sushi manchurian bhi” and another comment gave a name for its restaurant too “Sushil Sushi Corner”

And as the post went on twitter many more people got creative with the Indianized foreign dishes.

Thank god, he didn’t mention about Jain Sushi. — Venkat Reddy (@Venkat_R_) August 3, 2021

It seems you haven't tried tandoori idli malai idli, cocktail idli kebabs, idli manchurian, idli muffins and chowmein dosai. — Physicsmonk (@physicsmonk) August 5, 2021

Some even got the cravings for sushi!

The video was posted on 2nd August and has already got 2.4 million views with more than one lakh likes.