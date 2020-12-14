Is Kamal Nath serious about taking political ‘sanyas’?

New Delhi, Dec 14 : Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has hinted at retirement from politics, sparking speculation within and outside the party. The veteran leader, whose 15-month-old government fell after a revolt from the party MLAs, stunned everyone at a rally on his home turf Chhindwara on Sunday.

Kamal Nath said. “I have already achieved a lot and do not have any ambition of any post and want to take rest.”

He clarified that he will take “political sanyas” when the people of Chhindawara desire since he has represented this constituency many times and his son is now MP from the constituency.

But party insiders say that the statement has been made to pressure the leadership to let him continue as state president in Madhya Pradesh.

Nath, under whom the party lost the recent Madhya Pradesh bypolls and dashed hopes of the Congress’ return to power had met Sonia Gandhi last week amid the farmers protests. Sources said being a senior leader with good relations with most parties, he may be appointed treasurer of the party after the demise of Ahmed Patel.

Nath has also been facing the wrath of state leaders such as Harpal Singh Thakur who have demanded his resignation after the bypoll loss. He is under tremendous pressure to quit the post of state president as he holds the twin post of leader of the opposition in the assembly.

The Congress wants to make way for younger leaders to take the party responsibility and prepare for next elections slated to be in 2023.

But Nath had asserted that he won’t leave state politics. He said at a recent party meeting in Bhopal, “Those who say that I will leave the state must realise I will serve Madhya Pradesh till I am alive. We will fight and win.”

— IANS

miz/ash