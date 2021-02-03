Is KTR taking over as Telangana’s CM on February 18?

Hyderabad: For a few weeks now, rumors are on the high that K Tarakarama Rao, son of the current chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is all set to take over his father’s position to become the youngest chief minister in the annals of Telugu states. And it is said to happen sooner than you think–on February 18, reports say.

Scores of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders, including ministers and legislators, on several occasions, further strengthened these rumors. Not very long ago, when asked if KTR would take over as the next chief minister, health minister Eatala Rajender said: “There is a chance, why not? There is nothing wrong with it. Ninety-nine per cent of the programs are being reviewed by KTR in our government. He also participated in the COVID-19 vaccination program on the behalf of his father.”

Deputy speaker T Padma Rao Goud, Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Srinivas Goud and several MLAs joined in the chorus too.

The chief minister’s health issues and his interest to focus on national politics, the monstrous growth of Bharatiya Janata Party in the state, KTR’s charismatic appeal are among several reasons quoted by close TRS party sources for KTR’s anointment.

Not just the party cadre, even the youth of the state believe KTR taking over the top post is the right choice. “With the growth of IT sector, generation of employment and increasing investments, KTR became the face of major government’s accomplishments. The future of Telangana will be bright if he becomes the CM,” said 32-year-old Vamsi, an IT employee from Siricilla, KTR’s constituency.

But why February 18 in particular? Among several reported gossips, what is most likely to be true is that KCR’s birthday falls on February 17 and speculation is that he might step down in favor of KTR the next day. Sources said that KCR will perform Ayutha Chandi Yagam as well as Raja Shyamala Yagam at LB Stadium on his birthday, and then pass on the reins to his son.

Besides, KCR is also likely to entrust the responsibility of running the party on a day-to-day basis to his nephew and finance minister T Harish Rao, who will be made working president of the party.

With the buzz only growing by the day and no official denial from the party sources so far, is it safe to consider the rumors true?