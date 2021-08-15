Is ‘love jihad’ being used to influence upcoming assembly polls in UP?

New Delhi: As the UP assembly polls are around the corner, the Hindu women’s safety has become a prime concern for some Hindutva groups in the state apparently to polarize the society on communal lines to win the election.

After targeting the Muslim vegetable vendors in Gurugram where some Hindutva groups were obstructing these poor men’s business, now these groups are again at it in UP’s Muzaffarnagar under the name “Kranti Sena”.

Members of the Kranti Sinha took out a rally in the Muzaffarnagar Market area ostensibly to warn Muslim Mehndi artists not to apply Mehndi to Hindu girls for the “Tej Festival”.

The Superintendent of Police Muzaffarnagar said that an incendiary video on social media was brought to his notice and he ordered the security to be tightened in the city to maintain the peace.

The members of Kranti Sena at Nai Mandi claimed that they have got reports of love jihad cases and hence they are trying to stop Muslim boys from applying Mehndi on Hindu girls’ hands.

It is pertinent to note that a few days ago the priest of Dasna Devi Mandir Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati alleged in a video that whenever Hindu men go out for work Muslim boys enter into their homes as AC mechanics, electricians, plumbers and milk vendors to woo Hindu women as part of love jihad.

With such campaigns, the Hindu group is ostensibly trying to save Hindu girls from falling prey to Muslim boys’ charms.

The Hindu women’s safety will remain a matter of concern for these Hindu groups until the UP elections are over.