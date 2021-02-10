Is Munawar Faruqui leaving comedy? Comic posts cryptic story on Instagram

Days after he walked out of Indore jail after being behind the bars for over a month, standup comic Munawar Faruqui on late Tuesday night shared on his social media account that he’d be leaving comedy.

Faruqui wrote ‘Munawar Faruqui Leaving Comedy’ on his Instagram stories, with sub-text ‘releasing video on Feb 14’. Though we do not know if the standup comic really is quitting his career in comedy, it surely got the town talking.

Earlier on Tuesday, Munawar Faruqui posted a picture of himself with a brightest smile, captioned: “Mere ander ke andheron ko karne do shikayat, Hasa kar lakhon chehron ko Roshan kiya hai maine.” He thanked his fans for love and support.

Arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, Faruqui was in Indore jail since January 1. Last Friday, Supreme Court granted him interim bail. The apex court also stayed the production warrant issued against Faruqui by a court in Prayagraj in connection with an FIR lodged there.

However, four other people arrested along with him— Sadakat Khan, Edwin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas and Nalin Yadav continue to remain behind bars.

Update: Bail application of #MunawarFaruqui 's friend Sadakat Khan arrested a day after Munawar, REJECTED today by Indore Sessions Court. Remember, he is not even an accused in the FIR. This is how he was abused, assaulted. @Article14live

pic.twitter.com/PCRlB1ze3h — Kunal Purohit (@kunalpurohit) February 9, 2021