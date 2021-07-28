Is Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat aspiring to become PM?

Pakistan’s leading film actress and most sought-after glamour girl in the Karachi film Industry, Mehwish Hayat in a recent TV interview expressed her desire to enter into politics.

Replying to one of the questions of the host, the actress said that she is impressed by the politics of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

When the host asked, “Are you going to challenge Imran Khan for the PM’s post?”, she replied, “I don’t want to challenge but in the future, someone has to take PM’s position”.

She further said that when a cricketer can become Prime Minister, why can’t an actress.

It is alleged that the actress who was honoured with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, one of the highest civilian awards of Pakistan, is close to several cricketers including Imran Khan.

Earlier, the Pakistani actress had hit headlines when two of her films broke records at the box office.

The actress is also well known for her singing skills. She is a top singing star in Pakistan and often plays host to some of the well-known personalities.

There are also rumours that the actress is close to India’s most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim. It is alleged that Dawood Ibrahim had helped her in getting big projects.