Is Priyanka Chopra mother to one more daughter? Pic goes viral

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, the popular celebrity couple, have been enjoying marital bliss for over five years now, cherishing their own little family. They are proud parents to daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who was born via surrogate on January 15, 2022. PeeCee and Nick have often shared glimpses of their parenthood journey with their fans.

However, speculations are now rife that Malti is not the couple’s first child. The rumours began floating after Priyanka, fondly known as the ‘Desi Girl,’ accidentally shared a post featuring a baby girl who wasn’t Malti on Mother’s Day. However, the post was swiftly deleted, but not before screenshots spread across social media platforms.

In the now-deleted post, Priyanka captioned a picture of a little girl in a white dress with, “To this beauty who made me a mommy.” This sparked rumors and discussions about the identity of the child and whether she could be Priyanka and Nick’s adopted daughter.

However, amidst the speculations, there has been no official confirmation from Priyanka or Nick regarding the mystery child.

Following the Mother’s Day incident, Priyanka shared several photos from a family vacation to Dublin.