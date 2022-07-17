‘Is Rahul Gandhi even in India?’ Telangana MLC Kavitha asks

Hyderabad: Days before the trip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Telangana’s Sircilla on July 21, state MLC K Kavitha on Sunday enquired about his whereabouts while mentioning that he would get to learn a lot from the state.

“Anybody can learn from Telangana. They can learn from here and go, but my question is – Is Rahul Ji even in India? Where is he? That we want to know,” MLC Kavitha said.

Emphasising the Congress leader’s unavailability, she said, “If he wants to come to Telangana’s Sircilla, he has so much to learn and he can take that back to his own constituency as well. But I and the whole nation are wondering- where is he right now?” she added.

Notably, Gandhi is scheduled to visit Sircilla on July 21.

Being asked about the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) asking for flood relief from the Centre, the MLC told ANI, “Telangana was not allocated with any kind of flood relief fund, whereas other states have gotten their due share.”

Demanding that the Union government consider the emergency situation in Telangana, the MLC said, “It is a shared responsibility of both the Centre and the state after any disaster strikes. So, we sincerely urge the Central government to take cognisance of the situation and help the state out in this situation of distress.”

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, urging him to declare the Telangana floods a National Disaster, besides requesting the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), financial compensation to farmers and kin of the deceased, and an immediate relief package of Rs 2,000 crore for the repair and construction of roads damaged during floods.

Due to continuous heavy rain for several days in the state, the water level in river Godavari was rising rapidly and hence reached the third warning level at Bhadrachalam on Thursday.