Is rift between HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin, members deepening?

Hyderabad: It seems that the rift between the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin and the apex council members is widening.

On Tuesday, the members decided to hold an apex council meeting despite Azharuddin’s decision to cancel it.

Secretary R Vijayanand, vice-president John Manoj, treasurer Surender Agarwal, joint secretary Naresh Sharma and Councillor P Anuradha attended the meeting whereas, Azharuddin and CAG nominee Santosh V Daware decided to stay away from it, Telangana Today reported.

When the meeting was going on, the HCA president was interacting with ‘under-19’ players.

During the meeting, a resolution was passed to hold Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 28.

As the panel of junior selectors which includes Noel David, Abdul Azeem, Vivek Jaisimha, Shivaji Yadav and Rajesh Yadav was approved earlier, a decision was made to allow it to select Hyderabad under-19 team for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Issuing a clarification, Secretary Vijayanand said that it was an informal meeting.

Practice session at Gymkhana

A day before the meeting, Azharuddin was seen at Gymkhana Ground along with under-19 players.

Sharing his experience, on his Twitter account, he wrote, “It was an evening with a difference. Doing what I love the most- Net sessions at Gymkhana with some good U 19 talent from Hyderabad as part of preparations for the upcoming Vinoo Mankad trophy. After the net session, I interacted with the boys to explain the nuances of the game”.

In the photo shared on the social media, the former captain of Indian cricket team was seen wearing pads.