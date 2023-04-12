Is Shehnaaz Gill dating THIS actor? Salman Khan drops hint

Mumbai: Rumors of a budding romance between actor-dancer Raghav Juyal and actress Shehnaaz Gill have been making rounds on social media, and recent comments by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan at a press conference of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have further fueled the speculation. Fans are buzzing with excitement over the alleged love story, which has caught the attention of the media and fans alike.

During a recent press conference for an upcoming film, Salman, who is known for his candid and unfiltered remarks, dropped a hint when he told the media that he could see some chemistry between two people on the sets but nobody

is taking a step forward. He said, “Is picture ke dauran maine ek chemistry dekhi hai. Lekin koi usko aage badhane ki koshish nahi kar raha.” He then turned to Siddharth Nigam and asked ‘Kyu Siddharth, hai na? Ek chemistry dekhi hai. Aapne bhi dekhi hai.” Salman went on to say “vo dur dur se vibe hota hai. Koi ek kadam aage nahi badhata hai.”

Soon after his comments instantly set social media abuzz, with fans and media outlets interpreting it as a confirmation of Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill’s alleged romance. Many fans took to social media to express their excitement and support for the rumoured couple, while others eagerly awaited further updates.

While neither Raghav Juyal nor Shehnaaz Gill has officially confirmed their relationship, fans have been closely following their social media accounts for any hints or clues. Salman Khan’s recent comment at the press conference has added to the speculation and has fans eagerly anticipating any further developments.

Speaking about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film, scheduled to be released on Eid 2023, also features veteran Telugu star Venkatesh in a pivotal role.