Is Taimur Ali Khan stretching after a nap or doing yoga? Kareena Kapoor can’t decide!

New Delhi: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is a fitness enthusiast, is often captured outside the gym. She recently returned to her workout routine after welcoming her second baby boy earlier this year. And it seems her elder son Taimur Ali Khan also likes to stay fit just like his mother.

On Saturday, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of Taimur stretching on a yoga mat, leaving fans guessing if he was doing yoga or just stretching after a cozy nap.

Along with the picture, she wrote a rather funny caption, “Stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap… You’ll never know. #LockdownYoga.”

She also added laughing emojis. In the photo, Taimur could be seen clad in a white sleeveless T-shirt, paired along with blue shorts, as he stretched laying on a red coloured-mat on the floor.

Saba Ali Khan, the sister of Saif Ali Khan, showered love on her nephew in the comments section. “Love him…LOADS. Stay safe..my Jaan Tim,” she wrote, along with heart and kiss emojis.

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri commented, “He’s looking taller tim Tim.” Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also commented by dropping a heart emoji.

In February, Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a baby boy. While they are yet to reveal his name or his face, she often posts pictures of her elder son, Taimur, on the photo-sharing application.

Fans are frequently treated to glimpses of the four-year-old’s creativity, from paintings to baking cookies. On the work front, Kareena, whose last movie was ‘Angrezi Medium’, will next be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chadha’, co-starring opposite Aamir Khan.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’. Apart from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Kareena is also a part of ace filmmaker Karan Johar’s period epic ‘Takht’.