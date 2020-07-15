Is there a treasure trove beneath Secretariat building?

Sruthi Vibhavari

Hyderabad: While the Secretariat demolition has been stayed by a Telangana High Court order, clouds of suspicion regarding the immediate decision to demolish it and that too, in a secretive manner, continue to hang. One of the many rumours is that there exists a treasure trove beneath what now is the G-Block of the building. This building has been known as Saifabad Palace. Part of the rumour is that the KCR government is conspiring to take away the treasure secretly.

In a press meet on Tuesday Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president, Malkajigiri Member of Parliament Revanth Reddy has said that the government is trying to hurry the demolition process in a secretive manner in order to conceal something very important. He suggested that there could be ‘hidden reserves.’

The Saifabad Palace, whose premises spread up to the Mint Compound, functioned as the treasury during the Nizam’s rule. The VI and VII Nizams used the building as a reserve bank and there are strong clues that there are underground vaults consisting of rooms, which hold treasures worth thousands of crores. The suspicions further strengthened when the archeology department spotted the traces to these in the construction sites near Saifabad’s Home Science College and Vidyaranya School, both supposedly leading to the palace, in 2012 and 2016 respectively. When GHMC was intimated about the need for necessary co-operation from them, no response was received. The digging of the Vidyaranya School by the Department of Archeology was also stopped mid-way owing to public outcry over the ‘foolishness’ of the government which was following rumours.

Now, the entire demolition process is being taken up as a hush-hush affair. The roads leading to the Secretariat are diverted; closed-circuit cameras in and around the vicinity are shut; the media persons are not allowed to cover the demolition; the workers in the demolition process are not allowed to carry their mobiles inside and when two constables on-duty shot a few pictures, they were suspended. Until the HC stalled the demolition works on Friday (July 10), the works were being carried out at a fast pace.

Revanth Reddy, a vocal critic of the KCR government, suggests that the demolition works must be stalled indefinitely and the Archeology Department must be handed over the premises for further investigation to ascertain these historical facts. He also demanded transparency in the exercise.