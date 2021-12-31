‘Is this Afghanistan or North Korea’: Revanth Reddy after arrest

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the fences put up by the police will not be able to stop the Congress party from meeting people under distress. ‘Is this Afghanistan or North Korea’: Revanth Reddy after being detained

He was placed under house arrest to prevent him from leaving for Bhupalpally to interact with farmers facing problems due to their paddy not being procured by the government. This is the second time in a week that the Congress president is put under house arrest.

As part of the Telangana wide program to highlight the problems of farmers, the Congress party planned to conduct ‘Rachabanda’ in Bhupalpally on the evening of Friday, December 31. Police said that there is no permission for the program.

Taking a dig at the TRS government, he said Telangana is under “dictator rule”. “Is this Afghanistan or North Korea…?!” he wrote in a tweet.

Telangana under dictator rule…



Police personnel deployed again at my house restricting from visiting farmers.



Is this Afghanistan or

North Korea…?!



As the year 2021 comes to an end,@INCIndia will end this too.. @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @kcvenugopalmp @manickamtagore pic.twitter.com/JOvWaKtQm0 — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) December 31, 2021

“Lives are in disarray under KCR’s rule. He doesn’t allow farmers to produce rice but does the same in his farmhouse. He has arrested me only because of fear that I will bring awareness to farmers regarding the Paddy issue. By issuing GO 317, he is transferring teachers left and right. Due to the state government’s behaviour, people have lost lives,” he said at a press conference. Is it wrong to meet and console them, the Congress leader asked.

He asked Congress workers to stop TRS ministers and cadre and asked them to ‘felicitate’ minister KT Rama Rao where ever he is found. “The thorny fences of police will not stop us. If we get triggered, we will give a call to a ‘Jail Bharo’ (fill the jails) event,” he reiterated.