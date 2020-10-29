Is Vijayashanti joining BJP? Rumours trigger after she meets Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Actress-turned politician and former MP, Vijayashanti met with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy. After the meeting that lasted for nearly an hour, the former MP condemned the arrest of Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Seeing the development, many started speculating that Vijayashanti may join the Saffron party.

TPCC working president met Vijayashanti

However, TPCC Working President J. Kusum Kumar who met with her on Wednesday said that she will stay in the party. He also said that the former MP had joined the party after it promised to bifurcate the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh into Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh.

Political career of Vijayashanti

Vijayashanti had started her political career in 1998 as a BJP leader. Later, she floated a party named “Talli Telangana”.

In January 2019, she merged the party into TRS. She was also elected to Lok Sabha. Later, she was suspended from TRS.

She joined Congress party in 2014.