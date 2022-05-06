Is World War taking place at economic level? Know what Russian Envoy says

New York: Russian envoy to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine that a world war is currently taking place at an economic level in light of the measures taken against Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine.

“This is not a war in Ukraine, contrary to what you say, this is a proxy war of the collective West against the Russian Federation. It is as if you were eagerly awaiting this moment to unleash repression against Russia. And if we were to talk about world war then, without a doubt, it is being waged at the economic level today,” Nebenzia said on Thursday.

Judging by the speed with which the economic war against Russia was unleashed, the West has been preparing for it for a long time, Nebenzia said.

The Russian envoy noted there are people and countries that have long dreamed of transforming Ukraine into a bridgehead for a battle with Russia and they have done everything possible to achieve this goal ever since Ukraine became independent 30 years ago.

Nebenzia emphasized that Russia never had and does not have now any illusions about the plans by the West to make Ukraine a member of NATO as they set aside without consideration Russia’s proposals and suggestions regarding Europe’s security architecture.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after recognising the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as “independent republics”. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. In response, Western nations imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia.