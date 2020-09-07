Ishaan, Ananya’s ‘Khaali Peeli’ gets pay-per-view digital release on Oct 2

By News Desk 1 Updated: 7th September 2020 2:32 pm IST
Ishaan, Ananya's 'Khaali Peeli' gets pay-per-view digital release on Oct 2

Mumbai, Sep 7 : The Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer, Khaali Peeli, will release digitally on October 2. The two young stars confirmed the news on social media on Monday.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in June this year, but has been delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic that led to closure of cinema halls. The film will now premiere on the pay-per-view service ZeePlex.

“Mad ride ki sawari karni hai, toh ready rehneka 2nd October ko! Aareli hai #KhaaliPeeli, exclusively on @zeeplexofficial,”Ananya wrote on Instagram.

Along with the release announcement, the cast also unveiled a new song from the film, “Beyonce Sharma Jayegi”.

READ:  Bob Willis Trophy: Match abandoned after player tests Covid-19 positive

Directed by Maqbool Khan, the romantic action drama “Khaali Peeli” is being touted as a roller coaster ride that kicks off when a boy meets a girl one night.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Bollywood NewsNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close