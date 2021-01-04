Ishaan Khatter calls Ananya Panday his ‘muse’, sends Insta fans in frenzy

New Delhi, Jan 4 : Actor Ishaan Khatter recently returned from Maldives after ringing in the new year with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday in the scenic island tourist hub.

The “Khaali Peeli” co-stars have been sharing pictures from their escapade and giving major travel goals to their fans.

However, one post has caught the attention of their fans, where Ishaan has called Ananya his ‘muse’. The actor recently uploaded a montage from the vacation in Maldives.

In the caption of the video, Ishaan wrote: “New year, new energy ? Cut a montage from my first proper ‘holiday’. Shot, graded and edited on iPhone 12pro by me (with some help muse and additional videography: @ananyapanday) ‘Icy Violence’ by @sadnightdynamite.”

Ishaan’s reference to Ananya as his muse has sent strong waves of excitement among their followers, with many of them asking about Ananya in the video.

Although Ananya and Ishaan have worked together only once, in Maqbool Khan directorial Khaali Peeli, the two young stars have often been spotted spending time along with mutual friends. Neither of them has commented on their relationship status.

Besides Ishaan and Ananya, Rakulpreet Singh, Kiara Advani, SidharthMalhotra, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain also visited Maldives to welcome the new year.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.